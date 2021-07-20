Futuris Company Announces Appointment of Suresh Doki to the Board of Directors

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, welcomes entrepreneur and merger and acquisition consulting specialist, Suresh …

"One of our main goals is to beat all odds which COVID 19 has thrown at us, and continue to grow Futuris into a large scale and profitable business that will not only set a precedent for the staffing world, but also will have a positive impact for our shareholders. I believe that Mr. Doki will not only aide in positioning us for success, but also will help us to identify the perfect companies to add to our expanding portfolio," says President, Kalyan Pathuri.

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, welcomes entrepreneur and merger and acquisition consulting specialist, Suresh Doki to the Board of Directors. Armed with over 30 years of experience in staffing and technology vertical, Mr. Doki brings tremendous insight and skill into finding, researching and executing agreements for acquisition prospects.

Doki began his career as a systems administrator for Worcester Polytechnic Institute which led to being a systems program contractor for AT&T Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, New Jersey. Subsequently, Doki held roles as a software developer for Bellcore, programmer analyst for MCI Metro and programmer for Visa Interactive.

Most notably, in 1998 to 2008, Doki held the position of CEO of Cambridge Systems providing professional services and solutions to the IT industry. During his tenure, he was responsible for managing growth strategies, researching emerging markets, sales and marketing. This enabled him to start two lines of businesses to provide healthcare staffing as well as product acquisition and procurement support to the federal government.

As a serial entrepreneur, Mr. Doki then went on to become the CEO of Paragon Systems where he managed growth strategies, completed acquisitions and developed workflow management. Most recently, Suresh has served as an independent merger and acquisition consultant for various clients.

"I am pleased to be included in the Board and am eagerly looking forward to assisting the Board and executing strategic decisions towards growth," said Mr. Doki.

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Futuris Company

Preya Narain

Email: info.it@futuris.company

Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris Company

View source version on accesswire.com: