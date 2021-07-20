Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announcing Permian Basin Agreement in Crane County Texas: 7/20/2021

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) ("Maverick"), an independent oil and gas exploration company, announced today that Maverick/USR have signed a binding LOI …

Maverick/USR targeted zones are the San Andres and Grayburg reservoirs which have yielded approximately 42% (9.8 billion barrels) of the total cumulative production of oil from the Permian Basin of West Texas. Major San Andres and Grayburg reservoirs are estimated to contain 8.7 billion barrels of unrecovered mobile oil. Approximately 900 million barrels of unrecovered mobile oil lie within a northwest-trending group of fields including McElroy, Dune, Waddell, Jordan, and Penwell on the eastern margin of the Central Basin Platform according to a study performed in April 2012 by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) ("Maverick"), an independent oil and gas exploration company, announced today that Maverick/USR have signed a binding LOI and will jointly develop Martin Foree Operating (MFO) wells using USR Ultra Short Radius Horizontal Drilling Technology.

Maverick/ USR/ Martin Foree Operating (MFO) believe the Dune Field, which is 15 miles south of Odessa, Texas in Crane County, has significant quantities of mobile oil remaining after primary and secondary recovery. The Dune Field was discovered in 1938 and developed with 900 conventional vertical wells.

Maverick/USR and MFO's first targeted producing formation is the San Andres dolomite which is a 200' thick highly fractured carbonate oil reservoir at a depth of 3,300' that contains an estimated 590MMbbls of original oil in place. Approximately 177MMbbls have been recovered from the vertical wells representing roughly 30% of the original oil in place.

Various methods including acid treatments, water floods and increased well density have been used to improve oil recovery from this oil rich but tight rock. However, no San Andres horizontal wells have been drilled to recover additional oil reserves in the undrained fracture systems in this area. A few horizontal wells have been drilled in the overlying Grayburg with initial production rates of +/-200BOPD.

In the 1950's Mobil Oil Corporation was active in the Dune Oil Field. In 1954 they formed the "Mobil University Unit 15/16" and worked to improve oil recovery by drilling additional wells on 20 acres spacing in conjunction with water flooding. Mobil ultimately drilled 101 wells in the 1,280 acres unit and produced 13.8 million barrels of oil from this unit.