Credit Card Payments Market to Reach $263.47 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.5% CAGR Allied Market Research
Surge in demand for alternatives ways for cash payment and presence of affordable credit cards worldwide drive the growth of the global credit card payments market.
PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Credit Card Payments Market By Card Type (General Purpose Credit Cards and Specialty & Other Credit Cards), Application (Food & Groceries, Health & Pharmacy, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism and Others), and Provider (Visa, MasterCard, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global credit card payments market generated $138.43 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $263.47 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.
Prime Determinants of Growth
Surge in demand for alternatives ways for cash payment and presence of affordable credit cards worldwide drive the growth of the global credit card payments market. However, rise in credit card fraudulent activities across the globe hinders the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in offerings such as blockchain to raise levels of security and demand from developing nations present opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- Owing to job losses and reduction in salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic, consumer spending has been reduced, which in turn, impacted the credit card payments market.
- Moreover, restrictions on local, interstate, and international travel, closure of various bars & restaurants, and restricted access to essential and non-essential goods during the lockdown across the globe impacted the payments through credit cards.
- Many banks and fintech firms have been revising their credit card limits and interest rates to recover from losses incurred during the pandemic and improve the overall situation.
The General-Purpose Credit Cards Segment to Continue Its Leadership Status During the Forecast Period
