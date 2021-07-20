checkAd

Credit Card Payments Market to Reach $263.47 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.5% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

Surge in demand for alternatives ways for cash payment and presence of affordable credit cards worldwide drive the growth of the global credit card payments market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Credit Card Payments Market By Card Type (General Purpose Credit Cards and Specialty & Other Credit Cards), Application (Food & Groceries, Health & Pharmacy, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism and Others), and Provider (Visa, MasterCard, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global credit card payments market generated $138.43 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $263.47 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Allied Market Research Logo

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 249 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12201

Prime Determinants of Growth

Surge in demand for alternatives ways for cash payment and presence of affordable credit cards worldwide drive the growth of the global credit card payments market. However, rise in credit card fraudulent activities across the globe hinders the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in offerings such as blockchain to raise levels of security and demand from developing nations present opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Owing to job losses and reduction in salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic, consumer spending has been reduced, which in turn, impacted the credit card payments market.
  • Moreover, restrictions on local, interstate, and international travel, closure of various bars & restaurants, and restricted access to essential and non-essential goods during the lockdown across the globe impacted the payments through credit cards.
  • Many banks and fintech firms have been revising their credit card limits and interest rates to recover from losses incurred during the pandemic and improve the overall situation.

The General-Purpose Credit Cards Segment to Continue Its Leadership Status During the Forecast Period

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Credit Card Payments Market to Reach $263.47 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.5% CAGR Allied Market Research Surge in demand for alternatives ways for cash payment and presence of affordable credit cards worldwide drive the growth of the global credit card payments market. PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market Research published a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Electrolux adjusts dividend policy and proposes distribution of SEK 17 per share through share ...
Parexel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Flexible and Agile Delivery Model to Improve ...
Stats Perform Publishes 2021 Research on Changes in Fan Engagement in Sports Organizations in New ...
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
BTG Pactual joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials
deCODE genetics - New study on inheritance and fetal growth
Smart Education Market to Reach USD 61.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.9% | Valuates Reports
Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at ...
Pharming signs agreement with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization of RUCONEST in ...
Newgen Unveils NewgenONE, the Comprehensive Digital Transformation Platform for Enterprises
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Sol-Gel Coating Remains Highly Sought-After for Biomedical Applications: Fact MR
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom