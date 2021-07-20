Surge in demand for alternatives ways for cash payment and presence of affordable credit cards worldwide drive the growth of the global credit card payments market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Credit Card Payments Market By Card Type (General Purpose Credit Cards and Specialty & Other Credit Cards), Application (Food & Groceries, Health & Pharmacy, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism and Others), and Provider (Visa, MasterCard, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global credit card payments market generated $138.43 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $263.47 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.