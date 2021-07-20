checkAd

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

BBVA USA, as Trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE:SJT), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest (the “Unit Holders”) of $3,949,643.61 or $0.084740 per Unit, based primarily upon estimated production during the month of May 2021, subject to certain adjustments by the owner of the Trust’s subject interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. (“Hilcorp”), for prior months. The distribution is payable August 13, 2021, to Unit Holders of record as of July 30, 2021.

Based upon information provided to the Trust by Hilcorp, gas production for the subject interests totaled 2,695,014 Mcf (2,994,460 MMBtu) for May 2021, as compared to 2,498,553 Mcf (2,776,171 MMBtu) for April 2021. Dividing revenues by production volume yielded an average gas price for May 2021 of $1.88 per Mcf ($1.69 per MMBtu), as compared to an average gas price for April 2021 of $1.67 per Mcf ($1.50 per MMBtu).

Hilcorp informed the Trust that due to Hilcorp’s transition to a new accounting system, the May 2021 reporting month is based on estimated revenue and estimated severance tax and actuals for lease operating expenses, property taxes and capital costs.

Hilcorp has advised the Trust that the May 2021 reporting month included additional profits of $2,559,341 gross ($1,919,505 net to the Trust) based on true-ups to the lease operating expense, property tax and capital cost categories for the January 2021 through April 2021 production months.

For the month ended May 2021, Hilcorp reported to the Trust capital costs of negative $165,551 (credit to the Trust due to true-ups), lease operating expenses and property taxes of negative $257,938 (credit to the Trust due to true-ups), and severance taxes of $528,225. Hilcorp also reported that for the reporting month of May 2021, other income included an estimated $100,000 for non-operated revenue, $35,877 for the settlement of audit exceptions, and $38,806 in interest from true-ups.

Contact:

 

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

 

 

BBVA USA, Trustee

 

 

2200 Post Oak Blvd., Floor 18

 

 

Houston, TX 77056

 

 

website: www.sjbrt.com

e-mail: sjt.us@bbva.com

 

 

 

 

 

Joshua R. Peterson, Head of Trust Real Assets & Mineral Resources

 

 

and Senior Vice President

 

 

Kaye Wilke, Investor Relations, toll-free: (866) 809-4553

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “could,” “plan,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements and the business prospects of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, certain information provided to the Trust by Hilcorp, volatility of oil and gas prices, governmental regulation or action, litigation, and uncertainties about estimates of reserves. These and other risks are described in the Trust’s reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Units of Benef.Int. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for July 2021 BBVA USA, as Trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE:SJT), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest (the “Unit Holders”) of $3,949,643.61 or $0.084740 per Unit, based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste