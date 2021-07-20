checkAd

NBCUniversal and Roku Partner to Bring All-New Immersive Experience to the Roku Platform Ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

NBCUniversal and Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced a partnership to bring an all-new, immersive Olympic experience to streamers on the Roku platform in the U.S. The initiative makes it easy for users to access Olympic coverage and Olympics-related entertainment on supported Roku devices and Roku TV models. For the first time ever, Roku is creating easy access to NBCU’s 5,500 hours of streaming coverage of the Summer Games directly from the home screen. Additionally, Roku users will be able to access in-depth coverage of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan via the NBC Sports1 or Peacock channels on Roku devices starting July 20, 2021, through August 8, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005432/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Roku!
Long
Basispreis 374,40€
Hebel 11,53
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 450,21€
Hebel 9,35
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

2020 Tokyo Olympics | Roku (Photo: Business Wire)

2020 Tokyo Olympics | Roku (Photo: Business Wire)

“As this is Peacock’s first Olympics, we saw a great opportunity to bring the games to life across the Roku platform,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “This experience on Roku makes NBC Olympics content unmissable for streamers.”

“The Tokyo Olympics will be one of the biggest media events of our lifetime and we look forward to working with Roku to create a new, on-device experience for their millions of streamers,” said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “We know that more engaging, personalized experiences are what consumers expect for this global event and we look forward to using this opportunity to innovate with terrific partners like Roku.”

NBCUniversal previously announced that it will present 7,000 hours of coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer across its multiple platforms.

“Streaming has fundamentally changed the way we come together for news, sports and entertainment today and nothing combines these moments together better and on a bigger scale than the Olympics,” said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Partnerships, Roku. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with NBCUniversal to develop a unique, dedicated destination for streamers to experience all of the excitement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Seite 1 von 3
Roku Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NBCUniversal and Roku Partner to Bring All-New Immersive Experience to the Roku Platform Ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics NBCUniversal and Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced a partnership to bring an all-new, immersive Olympic experience to streamers on the Roku platform in the U.S. The initiative makes it easy for users to access Olympic coverage and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:50 UhrRoku-Aktie: Unterschätzen wir alle DataXu noch?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.07.21Roku Brand Studio and Maker’s Mark Bourbon Premiere “The Show Next Door”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Roku-Aktie: Kaufen wegen Profitabilität?!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13.07.21LYNX: Roku erneut stark gefragt – die nächste große Chance?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
12.07.215 Gründe, warum Cathie Wood auf die digitale Transformation setzt
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.07.213 Cathie-Wood-Aktien, die sich jetzt zum Kauf für die nächsten 10 Jahre anbieten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.07.21Roku hat plötzlich ein massives Content-Budget
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
03.07.21Roku-Aktie: Was hat Apple mit dem Kursanstieg zu tun?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.06.21New Roku Original ‘The Demi Lovato Show’ to Premiere on July 30
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Top-Streaming-Chance Roku-Aktie: Schlechter Deal für Aktionäre!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare