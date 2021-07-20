Americas Demand for IT and Business Services at Record High in Q2, ISG Index Finds

The Americas ISG Index, which measures commercial outsourcing contracts with annual contract value (ACV) of $5 million or more, shows the region delivered a record $9.5 billion of combined market (both as-a-service and managed services) ACV in Q2, up 25 percent versus last year, when the market was stalled by the onset of the pandemic, and up 10 percent sequentially over the first quarter this year.

Americas demand for IT and business services reached a record high in the second quarter, as the region logged its second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth coming out of the pandemic, according to the latest state-of-the-industry report from Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Demand for cloud-based services (as-a-service) climbed 33 percent over last year, to a record $5.9 billion of ACV. Within this segment, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) also rose 33 percent, to $3.9 billion, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) advanced 31 percent, to $1.9 billion, both records. As-a-service now accounts for 61 percent of the combined market in the Americas.

Managed services advanced 14 percent, to $3.6 billion, in the second quarter, including $2.6 billion of IT outsourcing (ITO) ACV, up 5 percent, and $1.1 billion of business process outsourcing (BPO) ACV, up 44 percent. A total of 246 contracts were awarded during the quarter, up 6.5 percent from the prior year, including a record 115 deals in the $10 million to $40 million range.

“The Americas had a stellar quarter in Q2, topping $9 billion in combined market ACV for the first time ever and recording its best year-over-year growth since 2018,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman of ISG and president of ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “Enterprise demand for all things digital is strong and shows no signs of slowing down. We see this market momentum continuing in the second half, reflecting both pent-up demand and a structural shift to more cloud adoption and digital transformation coming out of the pandemic.”

For the first half of 2021, the Americas combined market generated a record $18.1 billion of ACV, up 14 percent. As-a-service, at a record $11.1 billion, was up 21 percent, and managed services, at $7.0 billion, was up 5 percent over the prior year. Within as-a-service, IaaS reached a record $7.4 billion, up 24 percent, and SaaS hit a record $3.7 billion, up 15 percent. On the managed services side, ITO was $5.1 billion, down 3 percent, although within ITO, application development and maintenance (ADM) generated a record $3.1 billion, up 22 percent. BPO reached $1.9 billion, up 39 percent, its best first half since 2009, spurred by strong demand for industry-specific, finance and accounting, and engineering and R&D services.