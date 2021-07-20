checkAd

Americas Demand for IT and Business Services at Record High in Q2, ISG Index Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Americas demand for IT and business services reached a record high in the second quarter, as the region logged its second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth coming out of the pandemic, according to the latest state-of-the-industry report from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The Americas ISG Index, which measures commercial outsourcing contracts with annual contract value (ACV) of $5 million or more, shows the region delivered a record $9.5 billion of combined market (both as-a-service and managed services) ACV in Q2, up 25 percent versus last year, when the market was stalled by the onset of the pandemic, and up 10 percent sequentially over the first quarter this year.

Demand for cloud-based services (as-a-service) climbed 33 percent over last year, to a record $5.9 billion of ACV. Within this segment, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) also rose 33 percent, to $3.9 billion, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) advanced 31 percent, to $1.9 billion, both records. As-a-service now accounts for 61 percent of the combined market in the Americas.

Managed services advanced 14 percent, to $3.6 billion, in the second quarter, including $2.6 billion of IT outsourcing (ITO) ACV, up 5 percent, and $1.1 billion of business process outsourcing (BPO) ACV, up 44 percent. A total of 246 contracts were awarded during the quarter, up 6.5 percent from the prior year, including a record 115 deals in the $10 million to $40 million range.

“The Americas had a stellar quarter in Q2, topping $9 billion in combined market ACV for the first time ever and recording its best year-over-year growth since 2018,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman of ISG and president of ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “Enterprise demand for all things digital is strong and shows no signs of slowing down. We see this market momentum continuing in the second half, reflecting both pent-up demand and a structural shift to more cloud adoption and digital transformation coming out of the pandemic.”

For the first half of 2021, the Americas combined market generated a record $18.1 billion of ACV, up 14 percent. As-a-service, at a record $11.1 billion, was up 21 percent, and managed services, at $7.0 billion, was up 5 percent over the prior year. Within as-a-service, IaaS reached a record $7.4 billion, up 24 percent, and SaaS hit a record $3.7 billion, up 15 percent. On the managed services side, ITO was $5.1 billion, down 3 percent, although within ITO, application development and maintenance (ADM) generated a record $3.1 billion, up 22 percent. BPO reached $1.9 billion, up 39 percent, its best first half since 2009, spurred by strong demand for industry-specific, finance and accounting, and engineering and R&D services.

Seite 1 von 2
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Americas Demand for IT and Business Services at Record High in Q2, ISG Index Finds Americas demand for IT and business services reached a record high in the second quarter, as the region logged its second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth coming out of the pandemic, according to the latest state-of-the-industry report …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21ISG to Publish Study on Intelligent Automation Providers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Ergebnisse des ISG Index: Cloud-basierte Dienste beflügeln den europäischen IT- und Business-Services-Markt im 2. Quartal
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21ISG to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21U.S. Retailers Look to Technology Providers to Respond to Pandemic-Driven Changes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21ISG to Publish Study on Digital Business Solutions, Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Enterprises Worldwide Look to Outsourcing Providers to Manage Private and Hybrid Clouds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21North American Utilities Expand Digital Transformations to Address Vulnerabilities Exposed by COVID-19 Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Global Demand for IT and Business Services Continues Upward Surge in Q2, ISG Index Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Hybrid Cloud als Wegbereiter – Digitalisierung und Coronakrise beschleunigen die Nachfrage nach IT- und Cloud-Services in der Schweiz
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten