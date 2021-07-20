PPD Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Asia

PPD has more than 20 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region, including providing a broad range of clinical development and laboratory services in greater China, such as a recently opened multi-functional lab in Suzhou. The best-workplaces honor recognizes PPD’s China-based business, known in the China drug development and contracting research marketplace by the Mandarin name Bai Shi Yi (百时益).

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD ) has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work , a global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

“We are honored to be recognized by Great Place to Work for the second time in less than a year,” said Ding Ming, Ph.D., vice president and general manager of PPD’s China operations. “This award further reinforces our strong reputation as a preferred employer in Greater China. We are committed to creating and maintaining a healthy and open environment for all employees, and we remain focused on recruiting highly qualified and engaging candidates and developing them continuously to serve our customers in China and around the world.”

Great Place to Work – which provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, nonprofits and government agencies – analyzes companies’ workplace programs and surveys over half a million employees across Asia and the Middle East about the key factors that create great workplaces. To be considered for the regional honor, companies must be identified as outstanding in their local country by appearing on one or more of the country-specific Best Workplaces lists. In 2020, Great Place to Work named PPD one of the Best Workplaces in Greater China.

PPD continues to expand in the Asia-Pacific region to serve local and global customers, with operations located across 14 countries. In May, PPD held a grand opening ceremony for its new multipurpose laboratory in Suzhou, China, to support Western and China-based pharmaceutical and biotech companies managing China research studies. The 67,000-square-foot facility in the Suzhou New District, Jiangsu Province, offers bioanalytical, biomarker and vaccine laboratory services to support discovery research and clinical trials across all phases of pharmaceutical development. The new lab supplements the company’s Shanghai central lab, established in 2015.