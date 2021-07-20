Being the child of an alumnus should not give a college applicant an admissions edge, according to results of a new Student Voice survey, conducted by Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse and presented by Kaplan*. Of the more than 2,000 college students polled, 79 percent support (54 percent “strongly”; 25 percent “somewhat”) the end of legacy admissions. The call to egalitarianism comes in the aftermath of the Varsity Blues scandal and, more recently, the move by the state of Colorado banning legacy admissions for all state colleges and universities.

While many who call for the ending of legacy admissions see it as an issue of fairness—it has its roots in the 1920s as a way to keep out Jews, immigrants, and non-white students—others point to its modern-day benefits, saying that admitting the children of alumni can boost scholarship giving by wealthier families. The CEO of the National Association for College Admission Counseling, himself a former admissions chief at a private college, suggests that ending legacy admissions would harm colleges’ ability to enroll low-income students.

“Many college students view legacy admissions as an issue of social justice, and they see it as giving an unfair advantage to applicants who already have a lot going for them,” said Brian Carlidge, vice president of pre-college programs, Kaplan. “It’s important to note, however, that while legacy may put the thumb on the scale for some applicants, most colleges still focus on the traditional admissions factors like standardized test scores, GPA, letters of recommendation, and personal essays. How you do in those areas, regardless of who your parents are, will still largely determine where you get in. With so many calls for change in higher education, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more colleges sunsetting their legacy policies, with much of the energy for its demise coming from the grassroots.”

