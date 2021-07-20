checkAd

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021

PHOENIX, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after the markets close.

Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing (855) 312-9420 (US/Canada toll-free) or (210) 874-7774 (International). A live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s website www.willscotmobilemini.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the call.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com





