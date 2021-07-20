Sonoro Gold Reports Surface Sampling Materially Extends Oxide Gold Mineralized Zones & Announces Priority Targets for Fall 2021 Drill Campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from surface sampling recently completed at the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project, located in Sonora State, Mexico. The results confirm material extensions of several of the project’s oxide gold mineralized zones and demonstrate linear structural corridors of anomalous gold, silver, and base metal mineralization.



This ongoing surface sampling program will be part of the foundation for the upcoming drilling program designed to materially expand and categorize the project’s oxide gold mineralization.