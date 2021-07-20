Sonoro Gold Reports Surface Sampling Materially Extends Oxide Gold Mineralized Zones & Announces Priority Targets for Fall 2021 Drill Campaign
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay
results from surface sampling recently completed at the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project, located in Sonora State, Mexico. The results confirm material extensions of several of the project’s
oxide gold mineralized zones and demonstrate linear structural corridors of anomalous gold, silver, and base metal mineralization.
This ongoing surface sampling program will be part of the foundation for the upcoming drilling program designed to materially expand and categorize the project’s oxide gold mineralization.
The following maps shows the locations of the surface samples and mineralized corridors referenced in this news release.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below
https://sonorogold.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Map-of-Surface-Sampl ...
Highlights:
- Collected 1,292 soil and surface rock samples from several well-defined vein and gold mineralized, structural corridors.
- Surface sampling methods consist of continuous chip sampling perpendicular across measured veins and wall rocks.
- Confirmed 600-meter southern extension of the El Colorado - La Ventana Corridor; assay results returned 23.7 meters averaging 1.7 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”), including 5.5 meters averaging 6.0 g/t Au; 8.0 meters averaging 0.6 g/t Au.
- Confirmed 750-meter southern extension of the Buena Suerte - San Quintin Corridor; assay results returned 52.6 meters averaging 0.2 g/t Au including 2.6 meters averaging 2.2 g/t Au; 8.0 meters averaging 0.8 g/t Au; 1.0 meters averaging 9.4 g/t Au.
- High silver content identified at La Magdalena from the northeastern La Magdelena - La Española corridor; assay results returned 1 meter averaging
1,230 g/t Ag with 6.6 g/t Au.
The following map shows four southern vein and gold mineralized corridors with selected assays and target zone for the upcoming drilling campaign.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below
https://sonorogold.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Southern-Corridors.p ...
The following map shows two gold bearing northeastern corridors with high silver contents, a common character of Low Sulfidation mineralization at higher levels in the boiling zones.
