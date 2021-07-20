Sorrento Announces Its Partner Mabpharm Has Received Marketing Approval In China For Infliximab Biobetter

Sorrento to Exclusively Market the Product Outside of China Including US, Japan and Europe

China National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) has granted Mabpharm approval to market INFLIXIMAB biobetter in China.





Sorrento holds commercialization rights outside of China and intends to meet with regulatory agencies to determine best path to registration for the US and Europe.





The new Infliximab biobetter antibody produced in CHO cells has demonstrated a better safety profile than the parent mouse cell produced product, while maintaining its efficacy profile.





This specific antibody product has also demonstrated efficacy in 6 autoimmune diseases and inflammation indications.

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) announced today that its partner Mabpharm Ltd (HK:2181) has received approval of its New Drug Application for its infliximab biobetter antibody in China.

Sorrento holds exclusive commercial rights to this product outside of China and plans to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the infliximab biobetter antibody in the United States and Europe in 2021.