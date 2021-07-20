checkAd

Sorrento Announces Its Partner Mabpharm Has Received Marketing Approval In China For Infliximab Biobetter

Sorrento to Exclusively Market the Product Outside of China Including US, Japan and Europe

  • China National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) has granted Mabpharm approval to market INFLIXIMAB biobetter in China.

  • Sorrento holds commercialization rights outside of China and intends to meet with regulatory agencies to determine best path to registration for the US and Europe.

  • The new Infliximab biobetter antibody produced in CHO cells has demonstrated a better safety profile than the parent mouse cell produced product, while maintaining its efficacy profile.

  • This specific antibody product has also demonstrated efficacy in 6 autoimmune diseases and inflammation indications.

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) announced today that its partner Mabpharm Ltd (HK:2181) has received approval of its New Drug Application for its infliximab biobetter antibody in China.

Sorrento holds exclusive commercial rights to this product outside of China and plans to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the infliximab biobetter antibody in the United States and Europe in 2021.

Infliximab (currently marketed under the trade name Remicade) is an injectable monoclonal antibody prescription drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis (a type of spinal arthritis), psoriatic arthritis, and the red, scaly skin patches of plaque psoriasis. Infliximab belongs to a class of drugs called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, which work by suppressing the action of a protein called TNF that is linked to inflammation. It is usually prescribed when other medicines or treatments have failed. Global sales revenue of infliximab in 2020 reached $4.2 billion, making the antibody one of the top 20 blockbuster drugs.

Mabpharm’s approved biobetter is an anti-TNF-α antibody using a CHO expression system, resulting in a better safety profile and lower immunogenicity when compared to the currently marketed TNF-α antibody using a murine cell line, while demonstrating the same efficacy as the parent mouse antibody. The Chinese approval covers 6 different indications including adult ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, adult and childhood Crohn’s disease, fistula Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis.

