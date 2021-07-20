EverQuote Launches Policy-Sales-as-a-Service for Property & Casualty Carrier Partners via the Acquisition of PolicyFuel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PolicyFuel, LLC and its affiliated entities, (“PolicyFuel” or the “Company”). PolicyFuel operates in property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance verticals, providing policy-sales-as-a-service (“PSaaS”) offerings to its carrier clients. The Company provides fully dedicated advisor teams that focus exclusively on selling each provider’s own insurance offerings to its target consumers.



“The acquisition of PolicyFuel enables EverQuote to expand its range of products offered to support the growth of its P&C carrier partners; increase the range of personalized shopping experiences provided to its consumers; and broaden its ability to access the $135 billion commission TAM component of the overall insurance distribution spend shifting online,” said Jayme Mendal, CEO of EverQuote. “PolicyFuel positions EverQuote to participate in the commission portion within P&C insurance verticals in a manner that complements the existing services offered to carriers and third-party agents in our marketplace. PolicyFuel’s PSaaS offerings for P&C markets extends EverQuote’s existing Direct-To-Consumer Agency (“DTCA”) strategy in our Health and Life insurance verticals, in which our tech-driven first-party distribution platforms have improved consumer experience, provider bind performance and our own monetization.”

With nearly a decade of focus on P&C insurance, PolicyFuel has grown profitably by leveraging deep expertise in converting consumers shopping online for insurance, a proprietary lead management technology, and a highly disciplined approach to unit economics to successfully deliver desired policy growth to its portfolio of trusted carrier partners. The Company’s PSaaS offerings enable its carrier clients to complement their own call center operations by having access to fully-dedicated advisor teams that focus exclusively on selling only that provider’s offerings to its target customers. In addition to its PSaaS offerings, PolicyFuel also leverages its deep insurance knowledge to provide select carrier clients with warm transfer call services; EverQuote expects the Company’s expertise in this area will enhance similar offerings currently provided by EverQuote. The Company reported trailing twelve months revenue through March 31, 2021 of approximately $10 million and is modestly profitable; its principal offices are in Austin and San Antonio, Texas.