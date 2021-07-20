Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06783 per Equity share. The distribution is payable August 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as of July 30, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on July 30, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.06783 per share based on the VWAP of $8.14 payable on August 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.