Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable August 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at July 30, 2021.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $23.90 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.16 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $33.06.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details  
Class A Share (DFN) $0.10000
Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A) $0.04583
Ex-Dividend Date: July 29, 2021
Record Date:  July 30, 2021
Payable Date: August 10, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com





