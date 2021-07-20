Fast, flexible and built for your needs — Verizon Fios upgrades home internet + TV
Better in-home Internet coverage, no added fees and no annual contracts; now customers get the fastest internet in America1 the way they want
First we broke the bundle, now Mix & Match on Fios changes the game again
- As always, Mix & Match has no data caps, annual contracts or extra fees—get what you need AND what you want
Work from home in a way that actually works!
- Introducing Whole-Home Wi-Fi, a new Fios feature that gives more coverage where you need it the most
- Whole-Home Wi-Fi boosts in-home coverage and security for remote working, schooling, or streaming on more devices
- While some competitors limit speeds, Fios has upload speeds up to 25x faster2 than cable—work from home with less worry
- What’s more, Fios has the fastest internet in America1
Now more flexibility in how you watch with Fios TV on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV
- Watch Fios TV on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD or Amazon Fire TV
- Customers gain flexibility to put TVs in new places and connect in new ways throughout their home without the need for a Fios TV box on every TV
- All new Fios TV plans come with the intuitive Fios TV One box with voice remote included at no additional charge
Limited-time offer: get a Samsung Chromebook on us!
- Switch to Fios Gigabit Connection and get a Samsung Chromebook 4, on us6
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No data caps, no extra fees and no annual contracts. Verizon created unmatched value by breaking the TV and home internet bundle, giving
customers fast, reliable internet and content the way they want it with Mix & Match on Fios. Now riding a wave of awards for delivering the fastest Internet in America1, Verizon is
putting more power into consumers’ hands with new Mix & Match on Fios features starting July 22 that offer more value for what they need and options to choose what they want.
“Mix & Match broke all the rules when we gave customers more choices for getting reliable internet and the content they love, the way they want it, but that was only the beginning,” said Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group. “The past year has changed the way we live, work and play, and now we're giving Fios customers the flexibility to stay connected and entertain comfortably in more places throughout their home, with no data caps or surprises.”
