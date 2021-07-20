Fast, flexible and built for your needs — Verizon Fios upgrades home internet + TV

First we broke the bundle, now Mix & Match on Fios changes the game again

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No data caps, no extra fees and no annual contracts. Verizon created unmatched value by breaking the TV and home internet bundle, giving customers fast, reliable internet and content the way they want it with Mix & Match on Fios. Now riding a wave of awards for delivering the fastest Internet in America1, Verizon is putting more power into consumers’ hands with new Mix & Match on Fios features starting July 22 that offer more value for what they need and options to choose what they want.



“Mix & Match broke all the rules when we gave customers more choices for getting reliable internet and the content they love, the way they want it, but that was only the beginning,” said Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group. “The past year has changed the way we live, work and play, and now we're giving Fios customers the flexibility to stay connected and entertain comfortably in more places throughout their home, with no data caps or surprises.”