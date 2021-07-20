Velocity Reports Additional Drill Results, Rozino Gold Project, Southeast Bulgaria

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V: VLC) (“ Velocity ” or the “ Company ”) provides an update on positive drill results from the Rozino gold project located in southeastern Bulgaria (“ Rozino ”, or the “ Project ”). Drilling at Rozino continues to discover significant gold mineralization adjacent to and underlying the deposit.

Drill results have been received from recent drilling and from sampling of previously unsampled drill core. Neither results are included within the Company’s current Mineral Resource estimate for the Project, published in the Rozino prefeasibility study (see news release dated August 31, 2020) prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Results from 10 new drill holes include 6 holes containing significant gold intersects, with highlights including RDD-233; 6.0m grading 7.25 g/t gold from 18.8m, and RDD-234; 7.0m grading 1.69 g/t gold, including 1.0m @ 10.35 g/t gold (Figure 1 & 2) (Table 1).

Sampling of previously unsampled drill core has returned intercepts from two drill holes with the potential to expand the mineralized envelope (Table 2), with highlights including drill hole RDD-085; 15.5m grading 1.75 g/t gold from 115.2m (Figure 3)

Drill hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) RDD-232 15.60 17.60 2.00 1.86 RDD-233 18.80 24.80 6.00 7.25 RDD-234 90.80 97.80 7.00 1.69 including 96.80 97.80 1.00 10.35 RDD-239 3.00 15.80 12.80 0.96

Table 1: Significant intercepts from new drill holes at Rozino