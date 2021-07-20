checkAd

PBC Private Wealth Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors Steven Bailin, CFP, Jodie Cohen CFP, CRPS, and Jeffrey Prince CFP, have founded a new independent practice, PBC Private Wealth, through affiliation with LPL Financial’s Strategic Wealth Services (SWS) model designed to support the unique needs of breakaway advisors. The advisors reported having served approximately $700 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Morgan Stanley.

Based in Los Angeles, with another registered office in Las Vegas, Bailin, Cohen and Prince are longtime colleagues who partnered a decade ago to provide planning-focused, customized advice and investment strategies to affluent individuals, multi-generational families and small business owners. Together, they help clients with investments and wealth management, budgeting, education savings, retirement planning and wealth transfer planning, among other services.

PBC—which happens to be the combined initials of the advisors’ last names—also stands for Principled, Balanced and Committed. “We feel like we make a difference in our client’s and their family’s lives; it’s much more than just wealth management. Our goal is to provide outstanding service as we help bring order to our clients’ financial lives, simplify complex issues and help them work toward their financial aspirations,” Prince said. “Going above gets us excited about waking up every morning and continuing to help our clients.”

Looking to take control of their business and integrate more financial planning services into their firm, the team chose to join LPL as a partner to launch their new independent business. The advisors said LPL allows them to run their business on their own term, without outside influence. “We are excited to start PBC so our clients can do business the way they want to do business,” Cohen said. “We are passionate about incorporating our clients’ values and goals into their financial plan. With balanced portfolios and financial choices, we will commit to servicing our clients and continuing their legacy.”

PBC Video: Our Story

Bailin added, “The decision to launch PBC Private Wealth was a call to action; it’s what our clients are asking for. LPL’s integrated digital platform provides us with more flexibility and open architecture where we can offer a suite of innovative solutions, financial planning and digital tools to truly help our clients gain a better understanding of their financial situation.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PBC Private Wealth Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors Steven Bailin, CFP, Jodie Cohen CFP, CRPS, and Jeffrey Prince CFP, have founded a new independent practice, PBC Private Wealth, through …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
AMA: Stabilization period announcement
Junshi Biosciences and Immorna Announce Joint Venture to Develop Innovative Self-Replicating and ...
Brickell Biotech Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
NHS Industries Appoints Natasha Sever as CFO, Announces Name Change
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board