PBC Private Wealth Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

Based in Los Angeles, with another registered office in Las Vegas, Bailin, Cohen and Prince are longtime colleagues who partnered a decade ago to provide planning-focused, customized advice and investment strategies to affluent individuals, multi-generational families and small business owners. Together, they help clients with investments and wealth management, budgeting, education savings, retirement planning and wealth transfer planning, among other services.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors Steven Bailin, CFP, Jodie Cohen CFP, CRPS, and Jeffrey Prince CFP, have founded a new independent practice, PBC Private Wealth, through affiliation with LPL Financial’s Strategic Wealth Services (SWS) model designed to support the unique needs of breakaway advisors. The advisors reported having served approximately $700 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Morgan Stanley.

PBC—which happens to be the combined initials of the advisors’ last names—also stands for Principled, Balanced and Committed. “We feel like we make a difference in our client’s and their family’s lives; it’s much more than just wealth management. Our goal is to provide outstanding service as we help bring order to our clients’ financial lives, simplify complex issues and help them work toward their financial aspirations,” Prince said. “Going above gets us excited about waking up every morning and continuing to help our clients.”

Looking to take control of their business and integrate more financial planning services into their firm, the team chose to join LPL as a partner to launch their new independent business. The advisors said LPL allows them to run their business on their own term, without outside influence. “We are excited to start PBC so our clients can do business the way they want to do business,” Cohen said. “We are passionate about incorporating our clients’ values and goals into their financial plan. With balanced portfolios and financial choices, we will commit to servicing our clients and continuing their legacy.”

Bailin added, “The decision to launch PBC Private Wealth was a call to action; it’s what our clients are asking for. LPL’s integrated digital platform provides us with more flexibility and open architecture where we can offer a suite of innovative solutions, financial planning and digital tools to truly help our clients gain a better understanding of their financial situation.”