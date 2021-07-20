checkAd

Del Taco Fuels Southeast Growth With Multi-Unit Florida Panhandle Deal

Leading Mexican Chain Signs 12 Unit Franchise Deal with Established Multi-Unit Franchise Group

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced its new franchise partnership with Consolidated Taco Holdings (CTH) – a sister company to Consolidated Burger Holdings (CBH). Continuing its expansion throughout Florida, where Del Taco has recently seen an influx of growth and development, the deal is expected to bring 12 new Del Taco locations to Florida’s Panhandle.

“We’ve been in the burger franchise business for quite some time and are more than excited to partner with Del Taco to add a Mexican restaurant to our portfolio,” said Ed Stutz, CEO of CTH. “When choosing new brands to add to our portfolio, we go through a rigorous exercise to ensure we’re very aligned with their vision. We believe Del Taco checks all the boxes to include a strong leadership team, a compelling brand identity, a highly distinctive value proposition, and strong unit level economics. We are really looking forward to partnering with the Del Taco team on the nationwide expansion by bringing the concept to Panhandle of Florida and beyond.”

Stutz, an Army veteran, has been in the restaurant industry since 2002, previously serving as North Division Vice President for Arby’s Restaurant Group where he oversaw nearly 800 locations in the U.S. and Canada. In his role as CEO of CTH and CBH, Stutz has become well-versed in strategic business planning, team alignment, change management and new unit and revenue growth. CBH is an emerging restaurant conglomerate that has proven its success in owning and operating more than 60 Burger King locations throughout Georgia and Florida.

“This new multi-unit plan to expand throughout Florida propels us forward in realizing our vision for significant brand growth led by franchisees in the Southeast region of the U.S.,” said Jeff Little, Senior Vice President of Development. “Our goal is to continue to partner with successful franchise organizations like CTH who are aligned with Del Taco’s commitment to bringing the brand to life by combining great real estate with operational excellence. The CTH team has a phenomenal track record of success in this region and is an ideal partner to continue growing Del Taco’s presence and reputation throughout Florida.”

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

