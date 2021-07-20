checkAd

Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2021 Earnings Call

Carthage, MO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of engineered products serving several major markets, will release second quarter earnings results on Monday, August 2, 2021 after the market closes, and hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter results, annual guidance, market conditions and related matters on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt’s website at www.leggett.com. Dial in information: 201-689-8341, no passcode required. The earnings release and slides containing summary financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website on August 2 shortly after the market closes. The audio replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on our website after completion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 138-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, 20,000 employee-partners, and 135 manufacturing facilities located in 17 countries. Leggett & Platt is a member of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, and is one of the Fortune's World Most Admired Companies.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private-label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT:   Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tarah L. Sherwood, Director of Investor Relations

 





