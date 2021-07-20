Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2021 Earnings Call

Carthage, MO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of engineered products serving several major markets, will release second quarter earnings results on Monday, August 2, 2021 after the market closes, and hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter results, annual guidance, market conditions and related matters on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt’s website at www.leggett.com . Dial in information: 201-689-8341, no passcode required. The earnings release and slides containing summary financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website on August 2 shortly after the market closes. The audio replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on our website after completion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.