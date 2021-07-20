Canadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10267 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable August 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at July 30, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2013, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on July 30, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.10267 per share based on the VWAP of $12.32 payable on August 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.