SurgePays, Inc. Acquires Commander Communication, a Provider of Prepaid Wireless Payment Products to Approximately 500 Convenience Stores

BARTLETT, Tenn., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announces its acquisition of Commander Communication, LLC (“Commander”), a private provider of prepaid wireless payment and top-up services that are offered to retail customers through its customer base of approximately 500 convenience stores located primarily in Louisiana.

“This acquisition brings tremendous potential to increase sales from both the active and inactive stores within Commander’s customer base,” said Daniel Anderson, National Direct Sales Manager at SurgePays. “Consistent with our recently announced strategy of expanding our in-house sales efforts and using our proprietary BLITZ platform, we have already added two dedicated sales representatives to expand service to the customers within Commander’s network. Our sales initiative will look to both expand the existing cellular top-up payment offerings from Commander and supplement these products with all our new fintech products and services, including our private label gift card programs. We see potential to increase the number of active stores within Commander’s network as well as sales per store with these additional new products offerings, including the higher-margin, direct-from-manufacturer, wholesale products that see strong sell-through at the retail level offered through our marketplace.”

SurgePays is expanding its network of active stores, both organically by targeting nearly 34,000 stores in its database with its BLITZ campaign as well as through acquisitions of companies like Commander that have direct relationships with convenience stores that can be further leveraged. From more highly competitively priced wireless top-up offerings to an assortment of additional fintech products (e.g. gift cards), commonly purchased general merchandise, and innovative offerings, such as smokable-hemp products offered through the Company’s distribution agreement with 1606 Corp., SurgePays has a wide variety of products to meet the retail needs of and enhance the profitability of convenience stores, mini-marts, bodegas, and tiendas.