Finning to release Q2 2021 results on August 3 and hold investor call on August 4, 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will release Q2 2021 results on August 3, 2021 after markets close and will hold the
investor call on August 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area);
1-604-638-5340 (international). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. Please visit our website to access the webcast and
accompanying presentation.
About Finning
Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers since 1933. We provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
Contact Information
Amanda Hobson
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
(604) 331-4865
FinningIR@finning.com
www.finning.com
