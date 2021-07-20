Rogers Awarded Best Wireless Network in Alberta

Rogers achieves top scores in the province and its two major cities, Edmonton and Calgary

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, ranked Rogers number one in Alberta, including in Edmonton and Calgary among carriers in wireless voice, data and reliability.

The results confirm that Rogers customers have access to the best wireless network experience in Alberta at a time when connectivity is more important than ever. With the Rogers mobile network, customers enjoy the best performance while they stay connected to the things that matter to them, whether it’s accessing vital services, keeping in touch with loved ones, taking work calls on the go, or streaming the latest movies. For businesses of all sizes, reliable mobile connectivity plays a vital role as many Albertans continue to work remotely.

"At a time when connectivity has been absolutely critical to Albertans, we are proud to provide the best and most reliable wireless network in the province to ensure our customers stay connected,” said Larry Goerzen, President of the Alberta and Prairies Region at Rogers. “From our cities to our rural areas, we continue to invest in our wireless networks for customers across Alberta and this recognition from umlaut, a global leader renowned for its testing methodology, speaks volumes to the commitments we’ve made to support consumers and businesses across the province.”

Rogers was ranked Best in Test and most reliable network overall for the entire province, and also for Edmonton and Calgary. The study also ranked Rogers as the best and most reliable wireless network in all of Canada, and among the top wireless carriers worldwide benchmarked by umlaut.

umlaut, which tests mobile networks in more than 120 countries around the world, measured the performance of voice and data services on smartphones based on extensive drive tests throughout Canada. The company assigns an overall score to each Canadian provider by ranking the performance of typical consumer use cases such as making and receiving calls, browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content. umlaut completed drive tests across 30,000 km over the course of 52 days covering major metropolitan areas, smaller cities and connection roads. The testing included network reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, voice quality, call setup time, and video streaming stability and quality. For more information, visit here.