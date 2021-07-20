Pure Harvest Announces Alexis Johnson Will Join Its Advisory Board

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a holding company focused on plant-derived nutraceuticals and emerging industries, is pleased to announce Alexis Johnson is joining its Advisory Board to align the Company’s business with a social equity focused mission.

Alexis Johnson has joined the Pure Harvest Advisory Board and will assist the Company with developing its Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) program. In this role, Ms. Johnson will help build the company’s CSR program by working with various charities and social groups focused on education, social equity, and social justice within the industry. In addition, Alexis will be helping expand Pure Harvest’s business interests along the east coast and international markets.

“I am very excited to join the Pure Harvest team and look forward to working with them to build brands and product lines that benefit minority causes and communities across the country,” said Alexis Johnson, serial entrepreneur. “After months of getting to know the team at Pure Harvest, I am convinced that they are equally committed to building a better, more inclusive cannabis industry. While many companies see diversity and CSR as a box to check on the corporate self-assessment, Pure Harvest is putting real time and energy into building a CSR program that can benefit historically marginalized communities and individuals.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Alexis to develop our Corporate Social Responsibility program,” said Matt Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest. “As we start to leave the devastating legacy of the war on drugs behind us, Pure Harvest is committed to doing its part to build a more diverse and equitable cannabis industry that helps those who were previously harmed by our nation's drug policies.”

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. Pure Harvest intends to grow its marijuana, hemp derived cannabinoids, and research and development operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Additionally, the Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.PureHarvestGroup.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.facebook.com/pureharvestgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/49645278/n/

https://twitter.com/PureHarvestCG

Media inquiries:

Gretchen Gailey

Ggailey@panoptic-strategies.com

202.489.3821

Company Contact:

Sherry Andersen, Corporate Communications

sherry@pureharvestgroup.com

www.pureharvestgroup.com

Phone: 800-924-3716