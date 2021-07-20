Tecogen Signs 25 Long-Term Service Contracts with Large Housing Provider in Canada

Each InVerde system will provide electricity and hot water for residential buildings within the housing complexes and are expected to run consistently year-round.

WALTHAM, MA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the completion of 25 long-term maintenance services contracts with the management of a large residential complex in Toronto, Ontario. The 20-year contracts provide for the maintenance of 31 InVerde e+ cogeneration systems as well as ancillary components. The systems will be serviced out of Tecogen’s Ontario service center, established in March 2020.

“We are excited to start full time operation of these units which we shipped in 2020,” noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “These units are expected to run with over 93% uptime, which maximizes the savings for our customer as well as our service revenues which are billed per run hour. These units join our existing fleet of cogeneration systems and chillers already operating in our Toronto service area.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains high efficiency and ultra-clean cogeneration products, including combined heat and power systems, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial applications. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers’ carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceeds 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are pending or registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke, CEO

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com