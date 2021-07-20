SalMar - Base prospectus approved for listing of green bond issue

Kverva, 20 July 2021: The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 15 July 2021 approved the base prospectus with appendices prepared by SalMar ASA (the Company) in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company's NOK 3,500,000,000 senior unsecured green bond issued on 22 April 2021, with maturity in January 2027 (with ISIN: NO0010980683).

The prospectus with appendices is available on the Company's website: https://www.salmar.no/ .

