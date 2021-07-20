checkAd

Pennexx Had its Second Straight Quarter of Profitability and a Breakout Performance is Expected in the Second Half of the Year

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) has announced that it has had a second straight quarter of profitability and expects to have breakout performance in the third and fourth quarters of this year. They also …

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) has announced that it has had a second straight quarter of profitability and expects to have breakout performance in the third and fourth quarters of this year. They also anticipate a dramatic rise in the number of users registered to https://yoursocialoffers.com (YSO).

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx said, "I don't believe many early-stage companies have been able to so quickly convert to profiting from revenue. In the year 2020 we accomplished allot by building a product and company that could profit starting from the first quarter of 2021 and now we have been profitable again showing our viability. There is still allot of work ahead to building YSO into a billion-dollar destination for social media discounts and coupon sharing, but I am confident that the company can reach that goal."

Growing organically without having to raise significant funds during this phase of the company proves the commercial viability of the YSO (Social Media Deals and Coupon) platform and reduces any need for dilution of the stock keeping shareholder value high.

Pennexx is poised to achieve its goals embarked upon earlier this year which is anticipated to grow the value of the company such as becoming fully audited and up listed to the OTC QB.

The company conducting new national marketing campaigns for the product and they believe they will drive large numbers of users to our site.

Additionally, the market Pennexx's YSO is in is an exciting growth opportunity. Digital coupon use by Generation X shoppers climbed to 69% according to https://www.supermarketnews.com/consumer-trends/first-time-digital-cou ... in one year.

The article also states, "For the first time, digital coupons overtake print circulars in redemption."

This, coupled with the companies positioning which merges social media with digital discounts is seen by management as putting a match to fuel, they believe that the YSO platform will take off virally savings millions of consumers money and helping to grow businesses consumer bases all while increasing shareholder wealth.

For More Information

Pennexx will do its best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email info@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito, Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet and Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made according to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as 'may,' 'future,' 'plan' or 'planned,' 'will' or 'should,' 'expected,' 'anticipates,' 'draft,' 'eventually' or 'projected.' You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.Pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. We are also on Twitter @Pennexx.

SOURCE: Pennexx Foods, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656255/Pennexx-Had-its-Second-Straight-Quar ...

Pennexx Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pennexx Had its Second Straight Quarter of Profitability and a Breakout Performance is Expected in the Second Half of the Year PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) has announced that it has had a second straight quarter of profitability and expects to have breakout performance in the third and fourth quarters of this year. They also …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
American Manganese Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Green Stream Holdings, Inc.'s (OTC: GSFI) Chuck's Vintage Opens NYC Location; Sponsors Polo ...
Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting
XPhyto Signs Transformative Acquisition Agreement With 3a-Diagnostics, to Enter Hi-Tech Biosensor ...
Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico
Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) ...
Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Second Quarter Results (Unaudited)
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Pennexx Adds the Past President of Kentucky Fried Chicken, KFC, Jeffrey Moody to its Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen