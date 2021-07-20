checkAd

Guided Therapeutics Receives News from Chinese State Food and Drug Administration that LuViva Meets Product Technical Requirements

20.07.2021, 15:00   

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, based on its patented biophotonic technology, announced today its Chinese co-manufacturing partner and distributor for China, Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument Corporation (SMI), has received notice from the Jinan Medical Device Quality Supervision and Testing Center of the State Food and Drug Administration that LuViva has passed safety and electromagnetic compliance requirements necessary to be used in clinical trials. The clinical trials are expected to begin this quarter and SMI estimates that Chinese FDA approval and initial sales in China will occur in the second half of 2022. SMI reports that it has signed sub-distributor contracts for three provinces in expectation of Chinese FDA approval next year.

“Passing compliance testing certified by the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration is a major milestone for us,” said Gene Cartwright, CEO of Guided Therapeutics. “We expect progress in China to accelerate based on this milestone, which allows the start of the clinical study in China.”

According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is ranked as one of the most frequent cancers in women in the world, and in China it is the second most common cancer among women. China has a population of approximately 560 million women above 15 years of age, who are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Current estimates indicate approximately 100,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year, and 30,000 deaths occur annually due to cervical cancer in China.

About Guided Therapeutics
 Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments. The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics’ actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully described from time to time under the heading “Risk Factors” in Guided Therapeutics’ reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings.

