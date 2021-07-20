JetBlue and American Airlines Partnership Makes it Easier Than Ever for Customers to Return to Travel with Largest Schedule, More Benefits and a Seamless Travel Experience

“Our Northeast Alliance with JetBlue gives customers more choices and benefits and raises the bar on offering an industry-leading experience,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With JetBlue’s domestic strength and American’s growing international network, we are unlocking more destinations for travelers, more flying for both our teams, a better suite of products and a premium experience in the Northeast.”

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) are providing customers the most choice in the Northeast, on the best product, and with a premium experience, as travelers return to the sky. As part of their Northeast Alliance (NEA), JetBlue and American will operate more than 700 daily flights from New York and Boston this winter, giving customers more choice than any other airline can offer.

JetBlue – New York’s Hometown Airline and leading low-fare carrier, and the largest airline in Boston – announced today that customers can purchase tickets for several new markets launching this fall, including four new destinations the airline is adding to its route map.

“With demand for travel returning, JetBlue’s new low-fare flying – along with the broader growth made possible with American through the benefits of the NEA – is well-timed for us to best meet the needs of more travelers in the Northeast and introduce more competition with new flying,” said Dave Fintzen, vice president, Northeast Alliance, JetBlue. “Whether it’s new cities, more lie-flat service on cross country routes, enhancing our combined schedules on key routes, or expanding benefits for corporate customers as they return to the skies, the NEA is going to make it as easy as possible for travelers in the Northeast to come back to flying.”

As a result of the partnership, so far this year customers have gained access to 57 new markets and more than 110 codeshare routes from Boston and New York, connecting the Northeast to almost 150 worldwide destinations, including 10 new international routes American previously announced. These routes, made possible by the Northeast Alliance, include new service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV), which launched in May; JFK service to Athens, Greece (ATH), which launched in June and JFK service to Delhi, India (DEL), which will launch October 31, 2021.