PGIM expands service for Canadian institutional investors with senior hire

PGIM, the $1.5 trillion global investment management business of U.S.-based Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ) has hired William Tsotsos to lead its institutional relationship group (IRG) in Canada, focused on strengthening client relationships and building upon PGIM’s 10 years of experience serving investment decision-makers for Canada’s pension and defined contribution plans.

William Tsotsos, Managing Director, Canada, PGIM Institutional Relationship Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Tsotsos, most recently head of institutional for Canada at Franklin Templeton Investments, will be responsible for connecting clients with PGIM’s expertise across public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental equity, quantitative equity, real estate and alternatives; fostering new product development and strategic partnerships; and growing PGIM’s institutional business in Canada. He will be based out of Toronto and report to Cameron Lochhead, global head of PGIM IRG.

PGIM CEO David Hunt noted that the hire represents the firm’s commitment to establishing local, on-the-ground resources for clients as the business grows globally.

“As more Canadian funds move into global, high yield and alternatives strategies there are exciting opportunities for us to forge new connections with clients,” said Hunt. “With his 30-plus years of experience and established connections with major asset owners across Canada, Bill is the ideal leader to further propel our local presence and support continued momentum of our growth ambitions.”

Prior to his role with Franklin Templeton, Tsotsos was senior vice president and head of Canada for BrightSphere Investment Group, where he established the firm’s Canadian presence and led the firm’s institutional business in the country. Previously, as managing director at Baring Asset Management, he led sales, client service and consultant relations in Canada. Tsotsos received his MBA from Queens University in Kingston, Ontario in 1990, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has also been registered with the Ontario Securities Commission and other provincial securities regulatory authorities.

“PGIM’s IRG team has established longstanding relationships with some of Canada’s most vital institutions,” Tsotsos says. “I’m looking forward to serving those clients and finding new opportunities to bring PGIM’s partnership model, unique knowledge and offerings to investors.”

ABOUT PGIM

PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world* with $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. With offices in 16 countries, PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental equity, quantitative equity, real estate and alternatives. For more information about PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit news.prudential.com.

*Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) is the 10th largest investment manager (out of 477 firms surveyed) in terms of global assets under management based on Pensions & Investments’ Top Money Managers list published on May 31, 2021. This ranking represents global assets under management by PFI as of Dec. 31, 2020.

