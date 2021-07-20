checkAd

UnitedHealthcare to Provide Millions of Members with Year-Long Access to the Peloton App

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and Peloton (Nasdaq: PTON) are working together to provide millions of Americans with access — at no additional cost — to classes that can help improve their overall fitness and well-being, the first such relationship between Peloton and a health plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005276/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Unitedhealth Group Inc!
Long
Basispreis 380,62€
Hebel 14,44
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 436,09€
Hebel 13,87
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many people to turn to on-demand health and fitness routines to help maintain or improve their well-being, including the use of digital resources such as the Peloton App. Source: UnitedHealthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many people to turn to on-demand health and fitness routines to help maintain or improve their well-being, including the use of digital resources such as the Peloton App. Source: UnitedHealthcare

As of Sept. 1, as part of their plan benefits, millions of fully insured UnitedHealthcare members can enroll with Peloton to obtain access to Peloton's best-in-class, multidiscipline fitness classes, helping integrate exercise into their daily routines. New and existing Peloton Members are eligible to enroll.

“Many Americans may be turning to on-demand exercise options to help improve their fitness and bolster their overall well-being, and this first-of-its-kind relationship with Peloton will provide millions of our members with an important resource to help them along their paths toward a healthier lifestyle,” said Philip Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual. “Expanding access to Peloton’s industry-leading health and wellness community builds upon our commitment to developing digital health resources and consumer-centric benefits to help people live healthier lives.”

“Peloton Members have always shared how much movement and activity positively impacts their mental, physical and emotional health. Knowing that we can positively impact our Members' lives and help them be the best versions of themselves is one of the reasons we are collaborating with UnitedHealthcare and launched Peloton Corporate Wellness to work directly with organizations,” said William Lynch, President, Peloton. “Peloton and UnitedHealthcare are both committed to making movement and fitness more accessible and available and we can't wait to welcome UnitedHealthcare members to the Peloton community.”

Seite 1 von 4
Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UnitedHealthcare to Provide Millions of Members with Year-Long Access to the Peloton App UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and Peloton (Nasdaq: PTON) are working together to provide millions of Americans with access — at no additional cost — to classes that can help improve their overall fitness and well-being, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.07.212 Wachstumsaktien für die nächsten 10 Jahre
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.07.21Der Crash kommt: 3 Gewinneraktien, die du dann kaufen solltest
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
15.07.21WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste überwiegen - Dow knapp im Plus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.07.21Aktien New York: Verluste nach Rekorden - Nasdaq stärker unter Druck
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Verluste überwiegen nach Rekorden - Dow knapp im Plus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 15.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Leichte Verluste nach jüngster Rekordrally
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.07.21US-Krankenversicherer UnitedHealth hebt Gewinnprognose erneut an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21UnitedHealth Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten