UnitedHealthcare to Provide Millions of Members with Year-Long Access to the Peloton App

UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and Peloton (Nasdaq: PTON) are working together to provide millions of Americans with access — at no additional cost — to classes that can help improve their overall fitness and well-being, the first such relationship between Peloton and a health plan.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many people to turn to on-demand health and fitness routines to help maintain or improve their well-being, including the use of digital resources such as the Peloton App. Source: UnitedHealthcare

As of Sept. 1, as part of their plan benefits, millions of fully insured UnitedHealthcare members can enroll with Peloton to obtain access to Peloton's best-in-class, multidiscipline fitness classes, helping integrate exercise into their daily routines. New and existing Peloton Members are eligible to enroll.

“Many Americans may be turning to on-demand exercise options to help improve their fitness and bolster their overall well-being, and this first-of-its-kind relationship with Peloton will provide millions of our members with an important resource to help them along their paths toward a healthier lifestyle,” said Philip Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual. “Expanding access to Peloton’s industry-leading health and wellness community builds upon our commitment to developing digital health resources and consumer-centric benefits to help people live healthier lives.”

“Peloton Members have always shared how much movement and activity positively impacts their mental, physical and emotional health. Knowing that we can positively impact our Members' lives and help them be the best versions of themselves is one of the reasons we are collaborating with UnitedHealthcare and launched Peloton Corporate Wellness to work directly with organizations,” said William Lynch, President, Peloton. “Peloton and UnitedHealthcare are both committed to making movement and fitness more accessible and available and we can't wait to welcome UnitedHealthcare members to the Peloton community.”