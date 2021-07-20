SRAX Launches Investment Advisor Feature on the Sequire Platform

When company executives make relationships with investment advisors, it increases the likelihood they will recommend the company’s stock to clients. The Investment Advisor feature on Sequire helps issuers find a target list and start forming those paramount connections.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced the release of the Investment Advisor Feature. This new Sequire search feature allows you to find contact information on individuals who are registered investment advisors.

This feature allows users to search and filter for specific kinds of advisors, enabling them to create groups to communicate with. Issuers are able to filter results by: Type, Credentials, and Location. Then a list will pop up with all relevant advisors, showing their name, number of state licenses, disclosure, years experience, firm, and contact information. From there, it’s easy to use the Sequire platform to communicate with these advisors and track their participation in the company's stock.

“Registered Investment Advisors have been the largest investors in our company SRAX and have been a significant part of the growth of our shareholder base. We are now providing the tools that will enable issuers to identify, communicate with and track the progress of specific advisors,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “Issuers can use this new feature to organize in-person events in specific geographic areas or launch virtual events on the Sequire Audience platform. Once you identify the prospective candidates, the Sequire CRM can help track the progress with a specific advisor,” added Miglino.

For more information on Sequire and how it can help your company, please visit mysequire.com.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

