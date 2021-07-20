Last school year was a long, wild ride for teachers, students and families nationwide. This year, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is helping everyone get back to everything, launching new back to school deals — for both new and existing customers — this Friday, July 23.

Get an iPhone 12 (or up to four!) on Us (or $830 off any iPhone 12 series) with 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible phone on Magenta MAX — T-Mobile’s best 5G plan that can’t slow you down based on how much data you use.

(or $830 off any iPhone 12 series) with 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible phone on Magenta MAX — T-Mobile’s best 5G plan that can’t slow you down based on how much data you use. Get half off family lines (lines 3-8) on T-Mobile’s latest plans (Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX). That means adding a line with unlimited talk, text and data, including 5G, starts at less than $10 per month!

And because everyone could use some good news, T-Mobile is continuing its long-standing support of education by donating $1 million to support teachers through DonorsChoose, which goes directly towards helping them purchase critical classroom supplies. That’s on top of T-Mobile’s #CleartheList campaign, now three years in the running, to support teachers, and an over $1 million from T-Mobile and partners to DonorsChoose as part of the company’s #GiveThanksNotPranks campaign. To keep the good news rolling, T-Mobile’s Project 10Million — the $10.7 billion initiative offering free internet and free mobile hotspots to eligible households across the U.S. — is kicking off its second full school year to help close the digital divide for up to 10 million families.

“Back to school is special this year. It represents getting back to so much more that we’ve missed after a really trying year for families, teachers and students,” said Jon Freier, EVP of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “That’s why T-Mobile is going big here to help everyone stay connected with America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.”

“This coming school year might be the most important of our generation, and teachers will need all the encouragement we can give them as so many return to classrooms,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. “T-Mobile’s gift to teachers will help students start the year strong and support them during a time of readjustment.”

Back in Class with Best-in-Class Benefits

As America’s 5G Leader, T-Mobile is here to help everyone stay connected. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 300 million people across 1.6 million square miles — that’s nearly 2x more coverage than AT&T and 4x more than Verizon. Plus, with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver average speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 150 million people.