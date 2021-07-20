checkAd

Go Back to School and Everything Else with T-Mobile Get iPhone 12 On Us and 50% Off Family Lines

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 15:06  |  36   |   |   

Last school year was a long, wild ride for teachers, students and families nationwide. This year, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is helping everyone get back to everything, launching new back to school deals — for both new and existing customers — this Friday, July 23.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005763/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 134,54€
Hebel 13,62
Ask 0,93
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 156,36€
Hebel 13,20
Ask 0,99
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Go Back to School and Everything Else with T-Mobile (Photo: Business Wire)

Go Back to School and Everything Else with T-Mobile (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Get an iPhone 12 (or up to four!) on Us (or $830 off any iPhone 12 series) with 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible phone on Magenta MAX — T-Mobile’s best 5G plan that can’t slow you down based on how much data you use.
  • Get half off family lines (lines 3-8) on T-Mobile’s latest plans (Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX). That means adding a line with unlimited talk, text and data, including 5G, starts at less than $10 per month!

And because everyone could use some good news, T-Mobile is continuing its long-standing support of education by donating $1 million to support teachers through DonorsChoose, which goes directly towards helping them purchase critical classroom supplies. That’s on top of T-Mobile’s #CleartheList campaign, now three years in the running, to support teachers, and an over $1 million from T-Mobile and partners to DonorsChoose as part of the company’s #GiveThanksNotPranks campaign. To keep the good news rolling, T-Mobile’s Project 10Million — the $10.7 billion initiative offering free internet and free mobile hotspots to eligible households across the U.S. — is kicking off its second full school year to help close the digital divide for up to 10 million families.

“Back to school is special this year. It represents getting back to so much more that we’ve missed after a really trying year for families, teachers and students,” said Jon Freier, EVP of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “That’s why T-Mobile is going big here to help everyone stay connected with America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.”

“This coming school year might be the most important of our generation, and teachers will need all the encouragement we can give them as so many return to classrooms,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. “T-Mobile’s gift to teachers will help students start the year strong and support them during a time of readjustment.”

Back in Class with Best-in-Class Benefits
 As America’s 5G Leader, T-Mobile is here to help everyone stay connected. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 300 million people across 1.6 million square miles — that’s nearly 2x more coverage than AT&T and 4x more than Verizon. Plus, with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver average speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 150 million people.

Seite 1 von 3
T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Go Back to School and Everything Else with T-Mobile Get iPhone 12 On Us and 50% Off Family Lines Last school year was a long, wild ride for teachers, students and families nationwide. This year, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is helping everyone get back to everything, launching new back to school deals — for both new and existing customers — this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:35 UhrDZ BANK stuft T-Mobile US auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
19.07.21T-Mobile to Host Q2 2021 Earnings Call on July 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21T-Mobile and Partners Complete First-Ever Wireless Call with Rich Call Data
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Déjà Vu: T-Mobile 5G is Fastest and Most Available. Again.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21One of These 10 Small Towns is About to Win Big. Meet the T-Mobile Hometown Techover Finalists.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Fastest 5G ✓ Most Available 5G ✓ New Data From Opensignal Confirms T-Mobile’s 5G Leadership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Halo and Las Vegas Launch Driverless Car Service Powered by T-Mobile 5G
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Un-carrier Reinvents the Fan Experience with 5G at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Deutsche Telekom, Bayer, BASF, SAP, TUI, Lufthansa – Die Börsenwoche vom 21.-27.06.
NTG24 | Kommentare
02.07.213 DAX-Aktien, die 2021 noch überraschen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare