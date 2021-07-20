checkAd

Alset EHome International Inc. Will Begin Process To Seed Majority Owned Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - American Home REIT - with First 20+ Occupied Rental Homes

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 15:15  |  34   |   |   

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced that the Company will begin the process of seeding its American Home REIT Inc. (the "REIT") ("AHR") by transferring over twenty (20) single family rental homes ("SFR"), all currently occupied with long term leases , to the REIT. The Group targets to increase the number of SFR homes under the REIT to more than one hundred (100) homes by the end of 2021.

AHR's mission is to scale a Class A portfolio of residential real estate assets in line with the Group's vision of creating a sustainable, healthy living ecosystem that generates long term value and maximizes returns for its shareholders. Find out more on AHR at www.americanhomereit.com.

AHR targets to acquire residential real estate assets having a capitalization rate of approximately 5% on net operating income and to pay a quarterly dividend up to 8% annualized yield.

"AHR is an integral part of the entire ecosystem we are building," stated the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Heng Fai Chan. "We are in the process of setting a strong foundation to rapidly scale operations across our entire ecosystem, and with AHR, we have the platform to grow at a much faster pace."

In the coming months, the Group is targeting to ramp up efforts to build the asset base of AHR which is ultimately targeted to pursue a dual listing status in global stock exchanges, particularly in the US and Singapore, a global hub for REIT listings.

Alset EHome Inc., the Sponsor of the REIT, is a 99.99% owned subsidiary of Alset International Limited (SGX:40V) which is in turn a majority owned subsidiary of AEI.

About American Home REIT Inc.

American Home REIT (AHR) seeks to own and manage income-producing, high-yielding real estate in the United States. In particular, AHR focuses on bulk purchases of large gated single-family home (SFH) communities that meet the investment requirements set by a team of highly experienced management and advisors. This includes an existing organic pipeline from the parent company that is developing its master planned community, Alset at Black Oak (Magnolia, Texas) and acquiring homes at NorthPark Woods (Porter, Texas). AHR will further acquire other SFRs in master planned communities to generate a steady income stream for investors. AHR targets to pay a quarterly dividend of up to 8% annualized yield.

