checkAd

Play Market Completes Acquisition of Denim Manufacturing Factory

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 15:15  |  23   |   |   

Play Market Completes Acquisition of Denim Manufacturing FactoryGREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Play Market a subsidiary of Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC PINK:UPIN) today reports that it has completed the previously …

Play Market Completes Acquisition of Denim Manufacturing Factory

GREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Play Market a subsidiary of Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC PINK:UPIN) today reports that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Guangzhou Fang Ya Denim Co., Ltd. a denim manufacturing factory.

The factory is located within the Guangdong Province a coastal province in South China on the north shore of the South China Sea. Guangdong is a Special Economic Zone designated by the country to attract foreign investment with special tax incentives for companies that export their products.

Along with financial incentives offered by the government, Guangdong offers a large pool of experienced labor and the largest economy of any other province with easy access to shipping. Play Market estimates with its own denim manufacturing facility and controls, along with other potential new avenues of revenue coming online, the company estimates the acquisition will increase volume and the bottom line of between sixteen and eighteen percent.

'The company is pleased that we have finally been able to close this acquisition. The acquisition fits in with our growth plans going forward. With this acquisition our company will now have complete control of its denim manufacturing, scheduling, shipping, and cost controls.' Said Tony Chiu, President.

Mr. Chiu also stated, "The company is seeking another manufacturing facility in China and or Vietnam for the production of other non-denim product lines."

About Universal Power Industry Corporation:

Universal Power Industry Corporation (UPIN) is a diversified holding company that owns, invests and or manages select businesses. Our business objectives cover a wide range of sectors from consumer/industrial products, technology research and development/startups. Please follow us on social media for additional updates at Facebook, Twitter, OTCMarkets or visit our company website UPINholdings.

Statements contained in this release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies, and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Universal Power Industry Corporation
admin@upinholdings.com

SOURCE: Universal Power Industry Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656258/Play-Market-Completes-Acquisition-of ...

Universal Power Industry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Play Market Completes Acquisition of Denim Manufacturing Factory Play Market Completes Acquisition of Denim Manufacturing FactoryGREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Play Market a subsidiary of Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC PINK:UPIN) today reports that it has completed the previously …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
American Manganese Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Green Stream Holdings, Inc.'s (OTC: GSFI) Chuck's Vintage Opens NYC Location; Sponsors Polo ...
Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting
XPhyto Signs Transformative Acquisition Agreement With 3a-Diagnostics, to Enter Hi-Tech Biosensor ...
Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico
Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) ...
Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Second Quarter Results (Unaudited)
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...