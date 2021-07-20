DGAP-News Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2021 results on August 2, 2021
Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2021 results on August 2, 2021
Luxembourg, July 20, 2021 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on August 2, 2021, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2021 results.
In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus S.A. will present the company's development in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 (ends September 30, 2021) by means of a presentation.
The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company's website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations on August 2, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on August 2, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
Information on the conference call:
Date: August 2, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST
Participants from Stabilus S.A.: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Mark Wilhelms (CFO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)
Dial-ins:
|+32 2 588 43 69
|Belgium
|+1 604 262 0714
|Canada
|+45 69 91 82 67
|Denmark
|+358 9 42720657
|Finland
|+33 4 82 98 62 47
|France
|+49 30 232531490
|Germany
|+39 02 6006 3140
|Italy
|+81 5068623204
|Japan
|+352 28 48 74 25
|Luxembourg
|+31 40 744 1295
|Netherlands
|+47 815 03 466
|Norway
|+34 912 66 19 31
|Spain
|+46 40 688 75 30
|Sweden
|+41 43 550 14 52
|Switzerland
|+44 20 3872 0882
|United Kingdom
|+1 646 712 9911
|United States of America
It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.
