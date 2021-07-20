Alkaline88 Will Soon Be Available in Gym Coolers Across the Country

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce its distribution agreement with Premier Distribution Services (“PDS”). Per the agreement, PDS will distribute Alkaline88 water to over 800 gyms, sports nutrition stores, personal training studios, and smoothie bars. They will carry the entire Alkaline88 bottled water line.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the company as Premier Distribution Services (PDS) will be carrying all of our Alkaline88 bottled waters in coolers across the country. It will help us introduce and drive the trial of our new 2-liter, aluminum, and flavor-infused SKUs. It will also allow for the chilled on-premise purchase of the country’s favorite premium gallon water, Alkaline88,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This is a great partnership for both parties. PDS’s clients will be able to offer health-conscious gym-goers the Smooth Hydration of Alkaline88, the Clean Beverage. While PDS continues to execute their growth plan, we’ll expand with them in health and fitness venues across the country. As we plan to mobilize our first broadly-distributed traditional marketing campaign with Shaquille O’Neal later this year, more and more people will be looking for our brand as their go-to choice to rehydrate during their workouts. The timing couldn’t be any better.”

“We are pleased and proud to have Alkaline88 as our exclusive choice for pH water across the entire nation, as well as to have them as a part of our loyalty cooler program,” said Derik Fay, CEO and Co-Founder of Premier Distribution.

Premier Distribution Services has distribution centers in Florida, Nevada, and Texas, with short-term plans for continued expansion and new centers in the South and Midwest. Their client base currently consists of approximately 800 gyms and fitness centers with plans to more than double that amount before the end of the year.

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.