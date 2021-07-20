checkAd

Alkaline88 Will Soon Be Available in Gym Coolers Across the Country

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 15:15  |  42   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce its distribution agreement with Premier Distribution Services (“PDS”). Per the agreement, PDS will distribute Alkaline88 water to over 800 gyms, sports nutrition stores, personal training studios, and smoothie bars. They will carry the entire Alkaline88 bottled water line.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the company as Premier Distribution Services (PDS) will be carrying all of our Alkaline88 bottled waters in coolers across the country. It will help us introduce and drive the trial of our new 2-liter, aluminum, and flavor-infused SKUs. It will also allow for the chilled on-premise purchase of the country’s favorite premium gallon water, Alkaline88,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This is a great partnership for both parties. PDS’s clients will be able to offer health-conscious gym-goers the Smooth Hydration of Alkaline88, the Clean Beverage. While PDS continues to execute their growth plan, we’ll expand with them in health and fitness venues across the country. As we plan to mobilize our first broadly-distributed traditional marketing campaign with Shaquille O’Neal later this year, more and more people will be looking for our brand as their go-to choice to rehydrate during their workouts. The timing couldn’t be any better.”

“We are pleased and proud to have Alkaline88 as our exclusive choice for pH water across the entire nation, as well as to have them as a part of our loyalty cooler program,” said Derik Fay, CEO and Co-Founder of Premier Distribution.

Premier Distribution Services has distribution centers in Florida, Nevada, and Texas, with short-term plans for continued expansion and new centers in the South and Midwest. Their client base currently consists of approximately 800 gyms and fitness centers with plans to more than double that amount before the end of the year.

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

Seite 1 von 4


Alkaline Water Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alkaline88 Will Soon Be Available in Gym Coolers Across the Country The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce its distribution agreement with Premier Distribution Services (“PDS”). Per the agreement, PDS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21The Alkaline Water Company Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Subscription Receipts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21The Alkaline Water Company Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.07.21The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21The Alkaline Water Company Postpones Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21The Alkaline Water Company Products Now Available in Giant Food
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten