Tyler Technologies Opens New Office Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia, to Accommodate Growth

“Tyler is committed to the Atlanta metro area. We are thrilled to open our new office in Lawrenceville as we begin to welcome many of our remote team members back to the office,” said Greg Savard, general manager for Tyler’s Civic Services business unit. “The new space feels very modern and comfortable, and we know our employees will enjoy the new office features. What’s even more exciting is that the office will allow us to accommodate team member growth. We expect to add more than 100 jobs to this office in the next five years.”

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has opened a brand new office location in Lawrenceville, Georgia, located at 2530 Sever Road NW. Tyler’s Civic Services business unit is now based in Lawrenceville, moving from its previous location in nearby Duluth, where it has been since 2009. The new 62,635 square foot space will accommodate Tyler’s continued growth.

This expansion and relocation is the result of rapid growth of Tyler’s EnerGov civic services solution. Tyler has added more than 300 EnerGov clients across 42 states to its overall client base, including the city of Atlanta which recently selected Tyler’s EnerGov solution to manage and process approximately $400 million in annual business tax and licensing related revenues.

Some features of the new space include:

A state-of-the-art training facility

Exposed brick and wood beams, encompassing the local Atlanta ambiance

A mix of sit-to-stand desks

Multiple break-out rooms and open spaces to facilitate team member collaboration

Physically distanced spacing to accommodate for remote employees’ safe return to the office

Murals created by eight Atlanta-area artists to celebrate the unique Atlanta culture

Tyler’s Civic Services team, headquartered in Lawrenceville, serves 2,000 clients with utility billing solutions for their billing, scheduling, and reporting processes. In addition, more than 500 cities and counties in the U.S. and Canada rely on Tyler’s EnerGov solution to manage their civic services software needs.

Tyler collaborated with several partners for the project, including design team Studio West, Kinzey Construction, Interior Environments, and the Atlanta Artists Center (AAC), one of the oldest arts organizations in the Southeast.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

