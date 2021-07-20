Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Groundbreaking Health Initiative in Partnership with NFL Alumni Health

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced a groundbreaking sports safety research initiative in partnership with NFL Alumni Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of the NFL Alumni Association.

NFL Alumni Health will leverage its relationships across the health spectrum to bring together a team of leaders in neuroscience recovery and brain optimization for athletes, who will operate out of a state-of-the-art, 5,000-square-foot research facility and laboratory that will be located inside the Constellation Center for Excellence at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio. These medical professionals will focus on identifying solutions that will enhance the cognitive performance, along with the overall health and wellness, of athletes around the world through research, technology and training. The program will study the impact of both professional and juvenile sports on the minds and bodies of current and former players, with the goal of cultivating scientific breakthroughs that will ultimately improve game performance, make sports safer overall, and optimize the quality of life following a sports career.

“When envisioning the Constellation Center for Excellence, our goal was for it to one day serve as the epicenter of sports-related research and programming. As a result of this partnership with NFL Alumni Health and this initiative dedicated to improving brain health, that day is now in sight,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “The Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls will now be a destination that houses some of the top minds and research facilities in sports medicine in addition to one that draws in thousands of youth and professional athletes each year from all over the country. This is an important and exciting day for our company, and we look forward to all the potential health and safety benefits that will result.”

“NFL Alumni Health is designed to serve our membership,” said Kyle Richardson, Co-Director of NFL Alumni Healthcare Initiatives, “and establishing our facility elevates the opportunity to improve the quality of life following their NFL careers. Having the Constellation Center for Excellence as the home of our performance research team is the start of making a positive impact for many people for many years to come.”