checkAd

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 15:17  |  53   |   |   

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (“Tailwind”) (NYSE: TWND) announced today that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any other business, Tailwind’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held on July 20, 2021. The Special Meeting has been adjourned until July 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Special Meeting is being held to vote on the proposals described in Tailwind’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 25, 2021 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”), relating to its proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with QOMPLX, Inc.

Additional Information

In connection with the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, dated March 1, 2021 (the “Business Combination Agreement”), by and among Tailwind, Compass Merger Sub, Inc., QOMPLX and Rationem, LLC, in its capacity as the representative of the stockholders of QOMPLX (such transactions, the “Business Combination”), Tailwind has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Tailwind has mailed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its stockholders. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Tailwind has sent or will send to its stockholders in connection with the Business Combination. Investors and security holders of Tailwind are advised to read the proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the special meeting to be held to approve the Business Combination (and related matters) because the proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about the Business Combination and the parties to the Business Combination. The proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to stockholders of Tailwind as of June 2, 2021, the record date established for voting on the Business Combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: 1545 Courtney Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90046.

Seite 1 von 3
Tailwind Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (“Tailwind”) (NYSE: TWND) announced today that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any other business, Tailwind’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held on July 20, 2021. The Special …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Combination with QOMPLX Before July 20, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten