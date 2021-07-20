checkAd

Datasea Announces Pricing of $8.48 Million Registered Direct Offering

BEIJING, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea"), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education-related technologies in China, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of securities with gross proceeds of $8,480,425.92, before payment of commissions and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about July 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In connection with the offering, the Company will issue 2,436,904 shares of common stock in a registered offering, at a purchase price of $3.48 per share. Concurrently in a private placement, for each common share purchased by an investor, such investor will receive from the Company 0.45 unregistered warrants to purchase one common share each. The warrants have an exercise price of $4.48 per share, will be exercisable on the date of issuance, and will expire two and one-half years from the date of issuance.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes and repayment of debt.

FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offerings.

The offering of the shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) is being made pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239183), as amended, that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on June 25, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. The Warrants being offered in the concurrent private placement, along with the underlying common stock, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and are being offered and sold pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of Section 5 of the Securities Act contained in Section 4(a)(2) thereof and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

