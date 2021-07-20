VivoPower International PLC Announces $29m Mongolian Distribution Deal for Tembo Electric Light Vehicles

Leading Mongolian autom otive distributor Bodiz International Group LLC intends to purchase 350 electric light vehi cle conversion kits from VivoPower subsidiary Tembo e-LV B.V over the next 5 years .

VivoPower e stimate s the value of the Distribution Agreement to be US$ 29 m .

The Distribution Agreement marks the Company’s fourth major distribution deal across four continents.





LONDON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Bodiz International Group LLC (“Bodiz” or the “Distributor”) for Bodiz to distribute electric light vehicles (“e-LVs”) in Mongolia using e-LV conversion kits from VivoPower’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”).

Under the agreement (the “Distribution Agreement”), Bodiz intends to purchase 350 Tembo e-LV conversion kits through December 2026. The Company estimates these orders to be worth up to US$29 million in potential revenue over the life of the Distribution Agreement. Bodiz will be responsible for acquiring original vehicles from Toyota, converting the vehicles to ruggedized e-LVs using the Tembo solutions, selling the units to end-customers and providing ongoing servicing and maintenance.

The Tembo kits transform diesel-powered Toyota Land Cruiser and Hilux vehicles into ruggedized e-LVs for use in mining and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors, including construction and defense. Alongside solar generation, battery storage and on-site power distribution, Tembo e-LV products are a key component of VivoPower’s turnkey net-zero solutions for corporate decarbonization.

This Distribution Agreement marks VivoPower’s fourth major distribution deal in 2021 for Tembo e-LVs across four continents and continues to advance the Company’s aim to build a global Tembo distribution network before the end of this year. The Company previously completed distribution deals with GB Auto Group in Australia and Acces Industriel Mining Inc. in Canada and has also announced a non-binding Heads of Terms with Arctic Trucks Limited for distribution of Tembo e-LVs in Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland. The latter deal is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.