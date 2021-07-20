Blink Charging Appoints Technology and Infrastructure Leader, Carmen Perez-Carlton to Board of Directors

Miami Beach, FL , July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), Blink, a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the appointment of Carmen Perez-Carlton to its Board of Directors. Ms. Perez-Carlton will also chair the Company’s newly established Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee.

Ms. Perez-Carlton was President of FPL FiberNet, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. until it was acquired by Crown Castle, Inc. in 2017. She then served as an independent advisor to Crown Castle, providing input and strategic guidance on matters related to mergers and acquisitions, strategy and business development opportunities. Leading up to her tenure as president, Ms. Perez-Carlton served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Director of Finance and Accounting at FiberNet. Prior to FiberNet, she held senior management roles for Florida Power & Light, Co. Prior to joining FPL she was an audit manager at Deloitte serving large clients. In addition to her experience as an executive and board member for publicly-traded companies, Ms. Perez-Carlton has also served on multiple non-profit organization’s boards. She has been recognized by Capacity Media as one of the top women in the telecommunications industry.

Ms. Perez-Carlton is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Uniti Group Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, construction and operation of mission-critical communications infrastructure. She also serves as a member and a financial expert of Uniti’s Audit Committee and as a member of Uniti’s Governance Committee.

“We are excited to announce Carmen’s addition to our Board of Directors” stated Michael D. Farkas, Founder Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “She brings many years of senior executive experience, including leadership roles in operations, finance, sales and marketing. We are confident that she’s ideally suited to provide advice and guidance as Blink continues to grow and evolve as an innovator and leader in EV infrastructure. As chair of our newly formed Environmental, Social and Governance Committee she will be at the forefront of our Company’s development in these important areas and we look forward to her contributions.”