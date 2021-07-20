Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food manufacturers ranging from startups to well-known companies to the world's largest meat companies are innovating rapidly in the plant-based market. Next-generation plant-based meat, egg, and dairy products are increasingly competitive with animal products on taste, price, and accessibility. Distribution is expanding, and a growing number of mainstream consumers are buying plant-based options. In the U.S., 98 percent of people who buy plant-based meat also purchase conventional meat, says The Good Food Conference. They add that More consumers than ever are seeking to reduce their meat consumption and eat more alternative proteins…and Increasing consumer demand for plant-based options is driving restaurants and retailers to offer more plant-based selections. Of consumers who have tried plant-based meat, 80 percent plan to replace some or all animal-based meat with plant-based meat in the next year. A report from Meticulous Research added: "Plant-based food products are defined as a finished product consisting of ingredients derived from plants that include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and/or legumes. What differentiates them from animal-based foods is that their fiber fraction is made of indigestible compounds, mainly, pectins, hemicellulose, cellulose, and/or resistant starch. The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027." Active Companies in the markets today include AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO), GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GEWG), Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM).

Meticulous Research continued: "Based on product type, the plant-based food market is segmented into dairy alternatives, meat substitutes, egg substitutes (plant-based eggs), confectioneries, and other types. In 2020, the dairy alternatives segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall plant-based food market. Factors such as huge demand for dairy alternatives, awareness about animal abuse in modern dairy farming practices, and nutritional benefits offered by plant-based dairy products are driving the growth of this segment. Further, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into plant-based milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, ice-cream, creamer, and other dairy alternatives. In 2020, the plant-based milk segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall dairy alternatives market. The increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and consumer preference for vegan diets are the key factors driving the demand for plant-based milk alternatives, such as almond and soy milk. However, the yogurt segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period… However, the burger patties segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period."