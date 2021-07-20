checkAd

Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 15:20  |  45   |   |   

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH,  Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food manufacturers ranging from startups to well-known companies to the world's largest meat companies are innovating rapidly in the plant-based market. Next-generation plant-based meat, egg, and dairy products are increasingly competitive with animal products on taste, price, and accessibility. Distribution is expanding, and a growing number of mainstream consumers are buying plant-based options. In the U.S., 98 percent of people who buy plant-based meat also purchase conventional meat, says The Good Food Conference. They add that More consumers than ever are seeking to reduce their meat consumption and eat more alternative proteins…and Increasing consumer demand for plant-based options is driving restaurants and retailers to offer more plant-based selections. Of consumers who have tried plant-based meat, 80 percent plan to replace some or all animal-based meat with plant-based meat in the next year. A report from Meticulous Research added: "Plant-based food products are defined as a finished product consisting of ingredients derived from plants that include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and/or legumes. What differentiates them from animal-based foods is that their fiber fraction is made of indigestible compounds, mainly, pectins, hemicellulose, cellulose, and/or resistant starch. The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027." Active Companies in the markets today include AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO), GrowGeneration Corp.  (NASDAQ: GEWG), Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM).

Meticulous Research continued: "Based on product type, the plant-based food market is segmented into dairy alternatives, meat substitutes, egg substitutes (plant-based eggs), confectioneries, and other types. In 2020, the dairy alternatives segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall plant-based food market. Factors such as huge demand for dairy alternatives, awareness about animal abuse in modern dairy farming practices, and nutritional benefits offered by plant-based dairy products are driving the growth of this segment. Further, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into plant-based milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, ice-cream, creamer, and other dairy alternatives. In 2020, the plant-based milk segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall dairy alternatives market. The increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and consumer preference for vegan diets are the key factors driving the demand for plant-based milk alternatives, such as almond and soy milk. However, the yogurt segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period… However, the burger patties segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period."

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH,  Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Food manufacturers ranging from startups to well-known companies to the world's largest meat companies are innovating rapidly in the plant-based market. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Electrolux adjusts dividend policy and proposes distribution of SEK 17 per share through share ...
Parexel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Flexible and Agile Delivery Model to Improve ...
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
Stats Perform Publishes 2021 Research on Changes in Fan Engagement in Sports Organizations in New ...
BTG Pactual joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials
deCODE genetics - New study on inheritance and fetal growth
Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at ...
Pharming signs agreement with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization of RUCONEST in ...
Newgen Unveils NewgenONE, the Comprehensive Digital Transformation Platform for Enterprises
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom