Drone Taxi Market worth $860 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Drone Taxi Market by Range (Intercity, Intracity), Propulsion (Fully Electric, Hybrid, Electric Hydrogen), Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Piloted), Passenger Capacity (Up to 2, 3 to 5, More than 5), System, End Use & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is forecasted to grow from an estimated USD 74 million in 2025 to reach USD 860 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 63.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the Drone Taxi market is majorly attributed to the rapid increase in urban demographics and increasing demand of eVTOLs for intracity transportation in various countries.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39967417

The Ride Sharing companies segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on End Use, Ride Sharing Companies segment is projected to have a larger market share in Drone Taxi market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to congested cities and need for faster transport with defined travel routes to enable reaching from one destination to another. While ride sharing companies are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to a large number of air taxi operators and the expected increase in the adoption of ride sharing taxis post 2025.

The Fully Electric segment is projected for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Propulsion type, Fully Electric segment is projected for the largest market size during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles along with increased endurance over other propulsion systems, thereby enabling eVTOLs to fly for long durations. Fully electric drone taxi manufacturers are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the increase in the demand for high-performance and zero-emission vehicles.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=39967417

"North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

North America is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the period from 2025-2030. The market growth in this region can be attributed to strategic partnerships and funding related to the use of drone taxis by concerned authorities in North American countries. For instance, in January 2020, Joby Aviation entered into a strategic partnership with Toyota and Uber. Joby Aviation plans to go public in a reverse merger with Reinvent Technology Partners, a USD 690 million publicly listed blank check company. Air taxis are likely to witness heightened demand for urban transportation in this region.

