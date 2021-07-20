Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until August 28, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Rekor Systems class action lawsuit. The Rekor Systems class action lawsuit charges Rekor Systems and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Rekor Systems class action lawsuit (Miller v. Rekor Systems, Inc., No. 21-cv-01604) was commenced on June 29, 2021 in the District of Maryland and is assigned to Judge George Levi Russell, III.

Lead plaintiff motions for the Rekor Systems class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 28, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Rekor Systems class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Rekor System’s automatic license plate recognition (“ALPR”) technology and uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion (“UVED”) related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (ii) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor Systems’ Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, among other things, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (iii) Rekor Systems’ UVED partnership was not as profitable as defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (iv) accordingly, Rekor Systems had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (v) as a result, Rekor Systems’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 10, 2021, a bill authorizing the establishment of a state UVED program was excluded from the Texas Legislature’s Daily House Calendar and left pending in a state committee. Because May 10, 2021 was the deadline for the Texas UVED bill to move from the committee, news sources reported significant market speculation that the bill was dead. On this news, Rekor Systems’ stock price fell nearly 28%.