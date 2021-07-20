checkAd

LOTZ DEADLINE - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 15:33  |  30   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ; LOTZW) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until September 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CarLotz class action lawsuit. The CarLotz class action lawsuit charges CarLotz and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The CarLotz class action lawsuit (Erdman v. CarLotz, Inc., No. 21-cv-05906) was commenced on July 8, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Ronnie Abrams.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the CarLotz class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the CarLotz class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 7, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On or about January 21, 2021, CarLotz became a public entity via merger with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) or blank check company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The CarLotz class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a “logjam” resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (ii) as a result, CarLotz’s gross profit per unit (“GPU”) would be negatively impacted; (iii) to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz’s inventory, CarLotz was offering aggressive pricing; (iv) consequently, CarLotz’s GPU forecast was likely inflated; (v) that CarLotz’s corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to CarLotz due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (vi) as such, defendants’ positive statements about CarLotz’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Seite 1 von 3


CarLotz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LOTZ DEADLINE - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ; LOTZW) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until September 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.07.21BREAKING NEWS: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages CarLotz, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – LOTZ, LOTZW
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CarLotz, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 7, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21CARLOTZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc. - LOTZ, LOTZW
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ, LOTZW) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages CarLotz, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – LOTZ, LOTZW
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten