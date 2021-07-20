Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters National Expansion Contract with Corporate Capital Solutions

Gig Harbor, Washington , July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has entered into a contract with Corporate Capital Solutions, Inc. (“CCS”) to guide Harbor’s real estate acquisition arm and provide project management consulting services on a national basis. Harbor Custom Homes has worked closely with CCS since the Company’s IPO in August 2020, utilizing CCS’s services in California, Texas, and Florida.

“We are excited to establish this national contract with Corporate Capital Solutions allowing us to rapidly accelerate our footprint in the country’s fastest growing metro areas without deploying significant regional resources. This contract meets the key objective of our business plan by providing a clear direction for territorial expansion without requiring the significant costs associated with the traditional acquisition model for regional growth so often utilized by our peers,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. “We are pleased to formalize this relationship with a proven and trusted partner like Corporate Capital Solutions. We look forward to a nationwide value-driven growth strategy utilizing CCS’s experience and expertise,” stated Jeff Habersetzer, Chief Operating Officer of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.