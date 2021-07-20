Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters National Expansion Contract with Corporate Capital Solutions
Gig Harbor, Washington , July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has entered into a contract with Corporate Capital Solutions, Inc. (“CCS”) to guide Harbor’s real estate acquisition arm and provide project management consulting services on a national basis. Harbor Custom Homes has worked closely with CCS since the Company’s IPO in August 2020, utilizing CCS’s services in California, Texas, and Florida.
“We are excited to establish this national contract with Corporate Capital Solutions allowing us to rapidly accelerate our footprint in the country’s fastest growing metro areas without deploying significant regional resources. This contract meets the key objective of our business plan by providing a clear direction for territorial expansion without requiring the significant costs associated with the traditional acquisition model for regional growth so often utilized by our peers,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. “We are pleased to formalize this relationship with a proven and trusted partner like Corporate Capital Solutions. We look forward to a nationwide value-driven growth strategy utilizing CCS’s experience and expertise,” stated Jeff Habersetzer, Chief Operating Officer of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
“Our entire team is thrilled with the opportunity to be a national service provider for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Our network of real estate brokers, lenders, and project managers provides us the unique ability to support Harbor’s rapid growth,” stated Christopher Deluca, Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Capital Solutions.
About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; and Austin, Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. In addition, Harbor has acquired land and will begin constructing homes in two new markets. In the Sacramento metro market, Harbor will be constructing homes in completed subdivisions in both Rocklin and Auburn, California. In the Austin metro market, Harbor has acquired developed lot inventory in Dripping Springs, Driftwood, and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Harbor Custom Development’s business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com.
