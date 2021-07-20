CNH Industrial Congratulates 2021 Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards Winners for North America

The worldwide annual Student Achievement Awards Program embodies a long-standing tradition within CNH Industrial and was designed to promote education, invest into talent, and give back to the community. The program recognizes children of CNH Industrial employees for their academic excellence, involvement in extracurricular activities and community service. It is open to students who have graduated in the previous year with either a high school diploma or an associate’s or bachelor’s degree and is offered in all countries where CNH Industrial has a significant presence.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announced the winners of the 2021 Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards for North America. It is dedicated to the memory of Sergio Marchionne, former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and CNH Industrial respectively.

The award ceremony for the winning North American students and their families was held online. CNH Industrial Chair Suzanne Heywood and CNH Industrial Chief Executive Officer Scott Wine delivered a special video message to all winners congratulating them and praising them for their commitment, dedication and passion.

“This year marks the 25th edition of our Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards – an important milestone that speaks to the value that we see in both education and the pursuit of excellence,“ said Suzanne Heywood. “Since the start of the program in 1996, we've honored more than 40,000 students in 16 countries. All of you should be incredibly proud of your achievements. You have all demonstrated not only academic excellence but also your dedication to your local community.”

Wine commended the students’ abilities to tackle challenges, “Obtaining your diploma or a college degree is always an achievement worthy of acclaim, but all of you did so during a global pandemic that presented unique difficulties, and you have earned our deepest respect for your strength and resilience. You have clearly demonstrated your ability to learn and grow in these uncertain times, while having a positive impact on your local communities through volunteerism and extracurricular activities. You should be very proud of your accomplishments, confident in your potential, and excited for your future. Congratulations to you and your parents on this well-deserved success!”