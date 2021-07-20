Verizon and Google team up to bring enhanced messaging services to Android users

checkAd

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced a collaboration with Google to expand advanced messaging services to Android users in the U.S. starting next year using the Messages by Google app. The service is based on the Rich Communications Service (RCS) standard, which provides a more interactive and modern messaging experience right from Messages by Google.

“Our customers depend on us to provide a reliable, advanced and simple messaging platform to stay in touch with the people that matter the most in their lives,” said Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “By working with Google, Verizon will offer our Android users a robust messaging experience that allows them to engage with loved ones, brands and businesses in new and innovative ways.”

Through this collaboration, Messages will work with Verizon’s network and RCS messaging service to provide a seamless experience for Android users. In addition, Google will work with Verizon to provide a robust business-to-consumer messaging ecosystem using RCS.

“Verizon and Google have been working together on Android since the early days of smartphones, and we’re excited to be working with Verizon today to bring a modern-messaging experience to our users,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president of Platforms & Ecosystems.

Messages by Google will be preloaded, starting next year, on all Verizon Android devices, enabling consumers to enjoy rich messaging features, such as sending and receiving higher-quality photos and videos, chatting over Wi-Fi or data, knowing when your message is read, enjoying more dynamic and engaging group chats, and securely chatting with other Messages users in available one-on-one conversations with end-to-end encryption.

Businesses will also be able to build and manage messaging to more effectively reach their customers. RCS will allow Verizon Android users the option to easily connect with businesses to purchase products, make reservations, ask questions and more.

The RCS standard has been building momentum across the globe with more than 444 million monthly active users in 60 countries according to GSMA. As networks continue to become interconnected, Android users in the U.S. will enjoy a better, more advanced messaging experience as they interact with each other and businesses on networks that support the RCS standard.

Customers using Verizon's Message+ app will also get full access to RCS capabilities by the end of the year, including embedded high-res pictures and videos, real-time conversation notifications, animated GIFs and more.

To learn more about Messages by Google, visit messages.google.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020.

